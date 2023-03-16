Stylish Family Show in Woodland

Even if you don’t think you look good in corduroy, you’ll probably feel great in the “Corduroy” audience at Woodland Opera House (340 Second St.) at one of the six shows being staged the next two weekends, March 17–19 and March 24–26.

“This Theatre for Families production is based on the well-known children’s picture books ‘Corduroy’ and ‘A Pocket for Corduroy’ by Don Freeman,” Woodland Opera House explains in promoting the new production. “Since its creation in 1968, the story has become much beloved by millions of children and parents.

“Corduroy is a tender, enduring story about true friendship. It stirs up the stage with a rumpus of action, joy and pathos. A wonderful show for the whole family to experience together, we encourage you also to invite extended family and friends to share it with you. It’s sure to make a memorable time at the theater for all.”

The play was adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser. Ania Mieszkowska directs.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. the two Fridays, and 2 p.m. both weekends. Tickets, available online, are $7 to $20.

Arriving April 14 and running through May 7 at the historic opera house is “Young Frankenstein,” described thus:

“It’s alive! The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced ‘Fronk-en-steen’) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, he finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors as he brings to life a creature that eventually escapes, and hilarity abounds.”

