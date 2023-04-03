Still Time To See Two California Museum Exhibits

Best hop to it if you want to check out two “short-term” exhibits that began late last year at the California Museum (1020 O St., in the Secretary of State building).

“California Is in the Heart” and “Metaphor, Myth, & Politics: Art From Native Printmakers” are wrapping up in April.

Here’s how the downtown museum, known among other things for its Hall of Fame of noteworthy Californians, describes “Heart,” which runs through April 30.

The exhibit “underlines the critical role Filipino Americans have played in our state’s history. (It) highlights their influence in the Golden State from their first landing at Morro Bay in 1587, through the labor and civil rights movements of the 1960s, to current leadership in local and statewide office.

“Never-before-exhibited family photos tie into a map depicting Filipino towns across the state, while artists provide unique perspective as their work supplements a historic timeline. Additional sections celebrate the lifesaving work of Filipino nurses during the pandemic, highlight women’s role in the Fil-Am community, and address efforts to combat AAPI hate.”

Closing April 23, “Metaphor, Myth, & Politics” is composed of “36 contemporary works on paper by 29 Native and Indigenous artists from California and around the world. The colorful and inventive pieces, all drawn from the C.N. Gorman Museum’s collection at UC Davis, reveal the diverse points of view and styles of art present in the world of contemporary Native printmaking.”

For more information about what is happening and what is soon to happen at California Museum, visit its website.