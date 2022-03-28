STC Performs Hit Musical Songs

Are you familiar with popular music from the last three decades of the 20th century? Of course you are. It’s still all around us—on TV and radio, in movies, any number of other outlets and places.

But what about catchy tunes from that era’s Broadway musicals?

The Sacramento Theatre Company (1419 H St.) can bring you up to speed on that count with its final 2021-2022 Cabaret Series entry, “Over the Moon: Groundbreaking Musicals of the 70s, 80s & 90s.” The show opens Thursday, March 31 and runs through the weekend. Here’s how STC describes it:

“The musicals of the 70s, 80s, and 90s are responsible for some of the most memorable theatrical moments in Broadway history. From the heart-felt stories told in ‘A Chorus Line’ to the boundary-pushing topics highlighted in ‘Rent,’ these shows are only part of what you can expect as we honor those groundbreaking musicals that show us why theatre is such a powerful art form including songs like ‘Memory,’ ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him,’ ‘Seasons of Love,’ and many others.”

Miranda Lawson directs. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, available online, are $25–$35.

STC’s Main Series wraps up May 4–22 with “Clue: The Musical,” directed by Michael Laun and featuring Natasha Hause and Miranda D. Lawson, among others. Here’s how “Clue” is pitched:

“Based on the internationally popular board game, this fun-filled musical brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites audience members to pick the who, what, and where cards and then play along to help solve the mystery: Who killed Mr. Boddy, where in the mansion, and with what weapon. There are over 200 possible solutions but only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem.”

Learn more about STC on its website.