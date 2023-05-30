Spend Quality Time at B Street’s “Broke-ology”

Forget about money. Soon you’ll be out of time if you want to catch “Broke-ology” at the B Street Theatre.

The play, written by Nathan Louis Jackson, wraps up its run on Sunday, June 4 at The Sofia (2700 Capitol Ave.). Here’s how B Street describes it:

“‘Broke-ology’ is a tender look at the King family at a crossroads. Now widowed, William lives in the same house where he and his wife raised their two sons. As William deals with the challenges of getting older, the boys must face the prospect of taking care of their father while also pursuing their own best lives. How can the family overcome these trials? With love, a little sibling rivalry, and most of all: humor.”

Melvin Abston, James Ellison III, Terence Sims and Brooklynn T. Solomon star; Anthony d’Juan serves as the understudy.

Showtimes are at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets, $33 to $37 (although just $25 on Wednesday afternoon), may be purchased online.

Next up at B Street, July 5 through Aug. 13, is “Insertion” by Sarah Groustra. Here’s its synopsis:

“Maisie has finally landed an apprenticeship at the prestigious Red Key Publishing House, with the acclaimed fiction writer Gilda Tarrington assigned as her mentor. But posh, ancient Gilda has a secret: she’s really the mind behind the famous pseudonym of an erotic paperback empire, and she believes Maisie has the potential to be her successor. Determined not to lose her first major writing opportunity, Maisie sets out to learn everything she can about sex in a series of hilarious, harrowing and heartwarming escapades.”

Learn what else is happening at the Sofia by visiting B Street’s website.