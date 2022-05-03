Sarah, Plain and Tall At Sutter Street

Many of us are old . . . er, rather, seasoned enough to remember a time when placing a classified advertisement in a newspaper was the most popular and efficient way to sell or buy anything.

“Sarah, Plain and Tall,” being staged at Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom from May 7 through May 29, takes that classified-ad strategy to a matrimonial extreme.

“From Patricia MacLachlan’s Newbery Award-winning book, ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ is set in the early 1900s and brings to life the charming, heartwarming story of a Kansas farmer, Jacob Witting, a widower with two children, Anna and Caleb, who places an ad in the newspapers seeking a wife,” Sutter Street explains. “He receives a letter from a Sarah Wheaton of Maine who says she will visit the family for a month to see how things work out: ‘I will come by train. I will wear a yellow bonnet. I am plain and tall.’

Narrated by Anna reminiscing on the eve of her wedding, the story unfolds in a fascinating flashback on that often exciting, sometimes tumultuous month, when Sarah and the Wittings came to know one another and learned a few things about themselves as well. The joys and challenges of everyday life are richly depicted in this classic.”

The play was adapted by Joseph Robinette. Allen Schmeltz directs.

Showtimes for this Family Series production are at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $15–$21 and may be purchased online or by calling (916) 353-1001. Sutter Street Theatre is at 717 Sutter St. in Folsom.