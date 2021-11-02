Sacramento Theatre Company’s Cabaret Series

Attention old chums: Tap those toes—it’s tune town! Sacramento Theatre Company is launching its 2021-22 Cabaret Series this week. Life hasn’t always been a cabaret these past 20 months, but it’s getting better!

“I Get a Kick Out of You: The Cole Porter Songbook” is being staged this coming Thursday (Nov. 4) through the weekend. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets (available online) are $35 general, $25 for students.

Here’s how STC describes the show, which is directed by Miranda Lawson:

“This iconic composer and lyricist’s body of work is unmatched and his contribution to the world of musical theatre paved the way for the likes of Stephen Sondheim and Jason Robert Brown. Cole Porter, who is best known for his witty lyrics and tantalizing melodies, creates an incredible and moving evening of song with hits like ‘Friendship,’ ‘You’re the Top,’ ‘Begin the Beguine,’ ‘Night and Day’ and so many more.”

The Cabaret Series resumes Jan. 27–30, 2022, with “Do You Believe in Magic? The Wonderful World of Broadway.”

“From Alan Menken and Randy Newman to Hans Zimmer and Phil Collins, you’ll hear some of your favorite songs from some of the best loved animated movies of all time, “ STC says on its website. The songs “will have you singing, humming, and whistling along with us.”

The series concludes March 31–April 3, 2022, with “Over the Moon,” featuring hit musical songs from the last three decades of the 20th century. “From the heartfelt stories told in ‘A Chorus Line’ to the boundary-pushing topics highlighted in ‘Rent,’ these shows are only part of what you can expect as we honor those groundbreaking musicals that show us why theatre is such a powerful art form.”

Learn more by visiting STC’s box office (1419 H St.) or website.