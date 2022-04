The Sacramento River Cats open their season by playing against the Sugar Land (Texas) Space Cowboys at Sutter Health Park on April 5.

Spring is in the air, and so are baseballs! The Sacramento River Cats—Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants— open their 2022 season with a six-game home stand against the Sugar Land (Texas) Space Cowboys—Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros—at Sutter Health Park.

