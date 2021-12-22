Sacramento Ballet’s Nutcracker

Did you suddenly get the urge to rekindle memories of holiday seasons past and go see the Sacramento Ballet perform Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece “Nutcracker,” and are worried you waited too long?

Well, you’re not (sugar) plum out of luck. There’s still time to go attend the show—but you had best “grand jeté” to a ticket provider ASAP.

There are three shows remaining: at 7 p.m. Wednesday (that’s tonight!) and at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, all at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center (1301 L St.). The two evening performances both are accompanied by a live orchestra.

Here’s how Sacramento Ballet describes its “Nutcracker”:

“Three Sacramento Ballet artists, current and alumni retell the timeless classic through the eyes of a child. Watch Clara battle the Rat King, travel through winter wonderlands and explore the Land of the Sweets. Julia Feldman, Nicole Haskins and Colby Damon collaborate on a single vision of sugar plums and magic. Join us as we dance Nutcracker together again for the first time.”

Tickets, available online and at the arts center’s box office, are $55 to $98.

If you want to see this cherished holiday performance, best get crackin’!