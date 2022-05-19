Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival

“Free Chol Soo Lee.” Photo Courtesy of Grant Din.

The sixth Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival presents nine screenings that will explore this year’s festival themes of Black and Asian solidarity; culture and belonging; food and family; and justice and courage. Films include “Minari,” “Not Your Model Minority,” “Blurring the Color Lines,” “Lumpia With a Vengeance,” “The Donut King” and more. A special screening of “Free Chol Soo Lee” will feature a presentation honoring former Sacramento Observer investigative journalist K.W. Lee, whose work gained freedom for Chol Soo Lee, who was wrongly convicted of a murder he did not commit.

Who: Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village
What: Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival
Where: The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave.
When: Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22
Tickets: Available at sapff.org. Single screenings: $10–$25; single day passes: $30–$70; full festival passes: $70–$120. Proof of vaccination and ID required.

