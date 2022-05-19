The sixth Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival presents nine screenings that will explore this year’s festival themes of Black and Asian solidarity; culture and belonging; food and family; and justice and courage. Films include “Minari,” “Not Your Model Minority,” “Blurring the Color Lines,” “Lumpia With a Vengeance,” “The Donut King” and more. A special screening of “Free Chol Soo Lee” will feature a presentation honoring former Sacramento Observer investigative journalist K.W. Lee, whose work gained freedom for Chol Soo Lee, who was wrongly convicted of a murder he did not commit.

Who: Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village

What: Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival

Where: The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave.

When: Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

Tickets: Available at sapff.org. Single screenings: $10–$25; single day passes: $30–$70; full festival passes: $70–$120. Proof of vaccination and ID required.