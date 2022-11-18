Sac Philharmonic & Opera

“Firebird” has already landed in town, danced about and flown away, but the rest of the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera’s 2022-23 season lies ahead. Next up is Saturday’s performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Mass in C minor.

The classical program begins at 8 p.m. at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L St. Ari Pelto conducts, and the featured musicians are Liisa Davila, soprano; Julie Miller, soprano; Salvatore Atti, tenor; Richard Ollarsaba, bass-baritone; Christopher Cooper, french horn; and Nick Phan, tenor.

Benjamin Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings is also on the program. Tickets are $25–$65 and available online.

Here is how the rest of the season unfolds:

Jan. 21: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony (his third). The Philharmonic & Opera’s website enthusiastically says, “This event features the exhilarating contemporary conductor, Douglas Boyd, and virtuosic pianist, Janice Carissa.”

Jan. 28: Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero,” along with Camille Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto No. 1.

Feb. 25: “Opera! Pagliacci!” which is described as “Italian composer and librettist Ruggero Leoncavallo’s ‘Pagliacci.’ This incredible production will feature members of the Sacramento orchestra, led by the innovative Grammy-winning conductor, Michael Christie.”

April 29: Leonard Slatkin, a well-known and -respected conductor on the global stage, will wave the wand for pieces that include Cesar Franck’s Symphony in D minor.

May 20: Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme.” “This famous love story will be conducted by the dynamic and charismatic Sascha Goetzel as he leads members of the Sacramento orchestra.”