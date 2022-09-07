Artistic expression gathers with gusto this week at the corner of S and Seventh Streets just south of downtown. Verge Center for the Arts and the adjacent, partnering Axis Gallery launch the 2022 Sac Open Studios tour with receptions on Thursday (Sept. 8) and Saturday (Sept. 10).

Verge (625 S St.) kicks off the two-weekend tour with a party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

“Meet participating Sac Open Studios artists and supporters, enjoy upbeat jams, and grab some delicious bites from Alladat & A Bag of Chips!” Verge says in promoting the party, which will feature “a bar stocked with plenty of wine, cold beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages” and “artworks from participating artists from both tour weekends.”

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Axis has a Second Saturday reception for “¡Gran Silencio! (Great Silence!),” created by Raffa Chavez and Judith Johnson. Axis describes it thus:

“This exhibition shows how each of these artists approaches common themes of immigration, struggle and cultural pride. They frame their works as ‘archaeological discoveries’ within their family trees, and the results of these discoveries are emotive, tranquil and topsy-turvy, colorful and celebratory. Their artwork is the non-linear visualization of family stories, memories, dreams and life.”

Later Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., Axis hosts a reception for “[Placeholder] florilegia,” in which artist Eliza Gregory “brings together artworks and research that comment upon the nature of our social and individual relationships to land.”

Verge explains that the Sac Open Studios tour “is a self-guided artist studio tour which spans all of Sacramento County, West Sacramento and Woodland and . . . attracts about 270 participating artists and around 30,000 attendees annually.”

For more information, visit the Verge Center for the Arts and Axis Gallery websites.