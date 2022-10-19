Ride and Run To Protect Parkway

Autumn is a showcase time for the American River Parkway, as it is lined with colorful leaves and can be traversed in just-right weather. Take advantage by participating in one of two (or both!) events that are rapidly approaching.

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22, Ride the Parkway gives cyclists a virtuous reason to pedal along the stream: at the same time, they also benefit the American River Parkway Foundation.

“Whether you’re a hardcore rider or just like to get out for a cruise, Ride the Parkway has something for everyone,” the foundation says on its website. “This is not a timed ride, but rather an opportunity to get outside, give back and make some new connections and memories.”

Participants gather at William B. Pond Park, where long-distance riders depart at 7 a.m. and short-distance riders at 9 a.m. Rest stops with snacks and services are placed along the courses, which include 5-, 12-, 18- and 26-plus-mile options.

“All riders will meet back at William B. Pond Park after their rides for live music from the Rod Stinson Band, barbecue from O’Connors Woodfire Grill & Bar Catering and libations from River City Brewing Company and Two Rivers Cider Company. There will also be a raffle featuring a custom cruiser donated by New Belgium Brewing Company.”

A ride/barbecue ticket for adults is $90 in advance and $100 the day of; riders ages 12 and younger are charged $40–$50. Barbecue-only tickets go for $40–$50. Find out more on the foundation’s website.

A fortnight later, on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Sacramento Running Association trots out Run the Parkway. The fourth annual event fully benefits the American River Parkway Foundation and includes options for a 20-mile run, half-marathon and nature walk. It’s also considered a training run for the California International Marathon, set for Dec. 4.

Find out more about Run the Parkway on the association’s website.