Power of Poetry

Celebrate the power and importance of poetry to our culture during Sacramento’s National Poetry Month Kickoff Celebration on April 1. Sacramento Poet Laureate Andru Defeye has teamed with the Sacramento Poetry Center to create a free event showcasing poets of all ages, backgrounds and styles from around the city. California State Poet Laureate Lee Herrick makes a special appearance with support from Defeye and Stockton Poet Laureate Tama Brisbane. The event is also a reintroduction to the Sacramento Poetry Center and the new code of conduct created by the organization to ensure the safety and celebration of future generations through policies of diversity, equity and inclusion.

What: National Poetry Month Kickoff Celebration

When: April 1, from 2–5 p.m.

Where: Sacramento Poetry Center, 1719 25th St.

Cost: Free for all ages