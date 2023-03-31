The fifth annual Photography Month Sacramento takes place throughout April, with galleries, museums, schools and others collaborating to highlight the immense photographic talent in our region. Midtown’s Viewpoint Photographic Art Center coordinates the 25-plus events, which include the following:

Out of Orbit, Still in Rotation—An exhibit at The Brickhouse Gallery and Art Complex in Sacramento’s Oak Park that presents the work of two emerging artists—Cheyenne Araujo and Yann Lapnet—designed to “inspire an urgent sense of exploration for life as it is,” says Araujo.

Essential Elements: Earth, Wind, Fire and Water—An exhibit at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, highlighting how the environment has become a powerful focal point in our lives.

Sacramento Through Your Lens—An exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum at the Old Sacramento Waterfront showcasing photographs by the public that provide a variety of perspectives.

Abstract Photography Program and Shoot—At Eskaton in Sacramento, a gathering of enthusiasts presented by the Gold Rush Chapter of the Photographic Society of America.

Aperture 2023 Photography Show—At General Gomez Arts & Events Center in Auburn, a show of work by renowned photographer Kurt Edward Fishback.

Near and Far: The World in Focus—An exhibit at Gallery 625 in Woodland, reflecting unique and unexpected perspectives of monuments and landscapes, out of the way places, local spots in backyards and more.

Not On Solid Ground—An exhibition at Nevada City Winery in Nevada City, displaying the compelling works of four talented photographers.

Intrigued? Learn more at photomonthsacramento.org.