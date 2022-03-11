‘Pass Over’ at Cap Stage

Sacramento premieres are a big deal in the local live-theater scene, and Capital Stage has snagged a noteworthy one in “Pass Over,” written by Antoinette Nwandu.

The provocative show—which is right in Cap Stage’s wheelhouse, as its loyal patrons can attest—will be staged two dozen times in the coming weeks. Here’s how the professional theater organization describes it:

“Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner, talk smack, pass the time, and hope that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans.

“Emotional and lyrical, ‘Pass Over’ crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.”

Anthony D’Juan directs the cast of Ian C. Hopps, Dane Troy and Kriston Woodreaux.

Playwright Nwandu’s résumé includes these distinctions, Cap Stage reports: “Antoinette is a MacDowell Fellow, a Dramatists Guild Fellow, an Ars Nova Play Group alum, and a Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference Literary Fellow. Honors include a Lilly Award (2020); a Lucille Lortel Award (2019); the Whiting Award (2018); the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award (2017); the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award (2008); the Negro Ensemble Company’s Douglas Turner Ward Prize (2008); and spots on the 2016 and 2017 Kilroys lists.”

“Pass Over” has previews starting March 16 and opening night on March 19, and runs through April 22. Showtimes at the theater (2215 J St. in Midtown) are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets cost $32–$42 and are available online; you also can buy a “video on demand” of the 95-minute show (no intermission) for $30.