oscar shorts at the crest

If you watched the Super Bowl, you probably noticed that big-time movies are coming back to mainstream cinemas. There is action on the art-house venue front, too, right here in River City.

Downtown Sacramento’s Crest Theatre (1013 K St.) is screening or staging entertainment on a pretty regular basis nowadays, with one of the more intriguing offerings occurring the Friday–Sunday of Feb. 25–27 when the Crest shows the three categories of “Oscar-Nominated Shorts”:

Documentary: “Audible” (from makers in the United States), “Lead Me Home” (U.S.), “The Queen of Basketball” (U.S.), “Three Songs for Benazir” (Afghanistan) and “When We Were Bullies” (Germany). Screening from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Animation: “Affairs of the Art” (United Kingdom/Canada), “Beastia” (Chile), “Box Ballet” (Russia), “Robin Robin” (United Kingdom) and “The Windshield Wiper” (Spain). Screening from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Live Action: “Ala Kachuu—Take and Run” (Switzerland), “On My Mind” (Denmark), “Please Hold” (U.S.), “The Dress” (Poland) and “The Long Goodbye” (United Kingdom). Screening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 and from 4 to 6 on Feb. 27.

Here’s how the website ShortsTV describes the mini-features:

“The films go into theaters shortly after nominations are announced and are then, a few days before the Oscars, also made available via on demand platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Vimeo on Demand. The theatrical release of the nominated short films each year is the world’s largest commercial release of short films on the planet, delighting audiences and giving filmmakers unprecedented opportunity to entertain short film fans.”

Learn more about each nominee via this ShortsTV webpage.