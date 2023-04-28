Notes on Hope at Mondavi Center

Orchestra and orchestra terrace seating is still available for Notes on Hope, a collaboration between mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and percussionist Ulysses Owens Jr. The concert will explore the idea of hope rooted in the deep relationship between the voice and the drum, and highlight music tied to the African American Experience.

Who: J’Nai Bridges and Ulysses Owens Jr.

What: Notes on Hope

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, UC Davis campus

Tickets: $12.50–$65 available here.