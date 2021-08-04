Newsies at Sutter Street Theatre

Gather round, kids. Let me tell you about this thing called newspapers. Believe it or not, every day (Without exception! Christmas included!) millions of these bulky, ink-stained by-products of forests would be distributed and read throughout the land.

Yes, Grandpa, we know you had to walk 6 miles to school uphill in blinding snowstorms in your bare feet. We know.

If rather than irritation you feel affection for nostalgic Americana, you might consider a weekend outing to Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom, where “Newsies” is being staged at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays from Aug. 6 through Aug. 29.

Here’s how the theater describes the show, whose music is by Alan Menken, lyrics are by Jack Feldman and is based on the book by Harvey Fierstein:

“Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, ‘Newsies’ is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged ‘newsies.’ When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story.”

Tickets, which can be purchased online, via phone (916-353-1001) or the box office (17 Sutter St.), are $24 general, $22 for seniors, $19 for students, and $16 for children ages 12 and younger.

Masks are required.

Sutter Street also is staging “Matilda, Jr.” through Aug. 22. Future shows include “Into the Woods” (Sept. 4–Oct. 3), “Evil Dead, The Musical” (Oct. 8–31), “Legally Blonde” (Nov. 5–28) and “Holiday in the Hills” (Dec. 4–23). Find out more on the theater’s website.