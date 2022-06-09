Music Stars in Tahoe

So you’re up at Lake Tahoe with hundreds of other enthusiastic folks listening to live music by famous acts on a warm evening.

If that scenario makes you feel dreamy, consider making it come true by attending a summer event at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada. Here’s a partial list of who will be performing, when, and for how much.

Norah Jones, June 26 at 8 p.m. “Jones has become a nine-time Grammy-winner, sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed 6 billion times worldwide,” the events’ promoter, Another Planet Entertainment, says. “She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums.” With Regina Spektor. Tickets are $59.50–$99.50.

Kenny Chesney, July 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. With Carley Pearce. “Carly Pearce’s kind of country transcends the moment. Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre’s forward progression.” Tickets are $69.50–$199.50.

Miranda Lambert, July 28 at 7 p.m. “The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors.” Tickets are $64.50–$124.50.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. “In 2007, Plant and Alison Krauss released ‘Raising Sand,’ one of the most acclaimed albums of the 21st century. It was an unlikely, mesmerizing pairing of one of rock’s greatest frontmen with one of country music’s finest and most honored artists, produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett.” Tickets are $69.50–$149.50.

Find out more about these and other Harveys concerts and purchase tickets on this Another Planet webpage.