Music Recommendations from Steph Rodriguez

Steph Rodriguez is an award-winning journalist who has written for Sacramento News & Review, Edible Sacramento, Sacramento Magazine and CapRadio for nearly two decades.

Clevers: “Hazel & Oak” (single)

“Post-punk three-piece Clevers released its self-titled album this past May at a time when the world looked so different. Music venues were closing, shows were canceled, and as someone who can’t picture a life without live music, Clevers’ LP really helped me ride that melancholy. Songs like ‘Hazel & Oak’ and ‘Insight’ showcase Shannon Betker’s dreamy guitar riffs and cooing vibrato that create such catchy melodies. Then there’s the thumping bass work of Stephanie Espinosa as it dances alongside Jenny Klug’s steady, heartbeat-like percussion.”

Paul Willis: “Wonderland” (album)

“Local hip-hop artist, educator and community organizer Paul Willis recently dropped another solid hip-hop album with ‘Wonderland.’ Each track takes listeners through Willis’ memories growing up in Boston with his storyteller-like cadence backed by a talented lineup of Sacramento artists like A Tribe Quartet, who create the lush musical backdrop for songs like ‘Jackson Square,’ with its jazz and Latin vibes.”