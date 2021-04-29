Music Recommendations From Justin Nordan

Justin Nordan has been an event producer for years, and for the past eight he has booked talent and produced events for Concerts in the Park. He’s the director of business development at Lyte, a technology platform for fans to safely buy, sell and exchange tickets for live events.

Lee Bannon: “The Big Toy Box 3” (album)

“After a name change to Dedekind Cut in 2015, he is back as Lee Bannon and doing what he does best: drop funky instrumental hip-hop beats that remind me of J Dilla. This album was released in December and has 30 tracks. It’s intense to get through, but worth every second.

Whoarei: “Love Spectrum” (album)

“Probably best known for being a producer on the Grammy Award-winning Kendrick Lamar album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly,’ this Sacramento native also put out an amazing album in 2020. It’s smooth, intentional and full of texture and emotion. Easily one of the most underrated musicians in the industry.”

Destiny Molina: “Love, D” (album)

“This album follows the blurred lines of today’s R&B genre. It twists and turns, and allows me to fall into the sound, without giving away what sound or track will happen next.”