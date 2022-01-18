Monster Jam!!! When talking about Monster Trucks, it’s appropriate to use a lot of exclamation points to convey the adrenaline that’s going to pump through Golden 1 Center Jan. 21–23! More than 100 truckloads of dirt will be dumped on the floor to build a track for the event, where 2,000 horsepower engines battle it out with speed and skill.

What: Monster Jam

When: Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., Jan 22 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

Tickets: $20–$37, available here.

Other: COVID-19 health check required