Concerts in the Park is California’s largest free music festival, and the next concert takes place Friday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events, which happen at Cesar Chavez Plaza once a week through July, are sponsored in part by Wide Open Walls, and you can expect to see artists paint at each one.

Nate Curry headlines this week’s concert. Also on the bill: Camilla Covington, Destiny Molina, Harlequin Rose and NUNU.

