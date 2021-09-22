Live theater is back in Sac, with some familiar places (B Street, Capital Stage, Sacramento Theatre Company) putting some familiar faces back on stage and in director’s chairs (Dave Pierini, Michael Stevenson and Jamie Jones).

Through Oct. 24, B Street is presenting Clare Barron’s “Dance Nation” at The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave. “In this audacious new play from Clare Barron,” B Street’s website explains, “a multigenerational collection of actors digs deep into their pasts to portray a pre-teen dance troupe. Fierce, funny and wholly original, ‘Dance Nation’ will blow you away.”

Pierini stars along with fellow B Street veterans Stephanie Altholtz, Amy Kelly and Stephanie McVay. Tickets are $33–$47 and may be purchased online.

From Oct. 13 through Nov. 24, Capital Stage will stage Joshua Harmon’s “Admissions” at the theater, 2215 J St. “Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body,” is how Cap Stage describes the play. “Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results.”

Stevenson directs. Tickets are $32–$42.

From Oct. 6 through Oct. 24, the Sacramento Theatre Company presents Emily Mann’s “Gloria: A Life” on the main stage at 1419 H St. The STC’s website calls it “a profoundly detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and astonishing women of our time, Gloria Steinem, who continues her activism today by remaining a major voice for equality. The play is one part a historical voyage of her over 50 years of activism, one part an intimate and interactive lightning bolt which ignites a social conversation between actors and audience.”

Jones stars as Steinem. Tickets are $28–$43.