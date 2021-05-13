If you are itching to hear jazz and bluegrass, put up a modest amount of scratch at two local venues these next two weekends and your wish will be granted.

From 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at California Stage (1725 R St.), jazz master Henry Robinett and his band will perform before an everyone-kept-at-a-social-distance crowd. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online.

“I also write music, and own and operate a recording studio,” Robinett says in advance of the midtown gig. “Many of you probably know me from my band, The Henry Robinett Group. This has been, and continues to be, a major creative outlet for me. I love writing for and performing with HRG. I also love teaching music, jazz and the guitar.”

California Stage will present jazz vocalist Shelley Burns exactly a week later, at 8 p.m. on May 22, for the same price ($15). For more information, visit the arts organization’s website.

May 22 also is the date that Daisy Caire will perform “with guests” at the Side Door (2900 Franklin Blvd.), from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Online-obtainable tickets are $20; all patrons are asked to wear facial coverings inside the Side Door and to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Based in Northern California, Caire has been making splashes in the bluegrass community since she was 6 years old,” the Side Door reports. “Caire sang and picked her first songs with her family as the El Dorado Family Band, and then joined the popular youth bands Rambling Minors and North Country Blue.”

Learn more about Side Door on its website.