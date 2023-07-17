In Rocklin, “Drowsy” Is a Doozy

Need a pick-me-up in terms of live entertainment? If so, you’re in luck because Rocklin Community Theatre is presenting “The Drowsy Chaperone” through the last weekend of July.

The organization’s latest Mainstage Teen Production has won five Tony Awards, including best book and original score. Rocklin Community Theatre describes it as a “Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

“With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ begins as the man in the chair looks on.

“Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.”

Performances (at the Finnish Temperance Hall, 4090 Rocklin Road) are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (plus Thursday, July 27) and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Purchase tickets online for $17 to $24.