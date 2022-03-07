‘Hunchback’ Comes to Woodland

Sit up straight and pay attention: Woodland Opera House is poised to present the popular musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” for a month-long run beginning Friday, March 11.

“Hunchback” is based on Victor Hugo’s novel, which the Frenchman published in 1831. The musical, which Disney presented to film audiences 165 years later, features songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

What’s it about? Woodland Opera House explains:

“The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in 15th-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be free, observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, he escapes and joins the crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but a beautiful gypsy woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo’s infatuation with her leads to his quest to protect her and all of the gypsies from those who want to destroy them.

“This compelling production with hauntingly beautiful music and dance sequences, an incredible set and costumes, not to mention superb acting, will leave you on the edge of your seat.”

Eddie Voyce plays the lead role, Quasimodo, while Jori Gonzales is Esmerelda. Bob Cooner directs. Woodland Opera House advises patrons that the mature-theme show might not be suitable for pre-teens.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays, March 11 through April 3. Tickets are $7 to $25 online and also can be purchased at Woodland Opera’s box office (340 Second St.) or by calling (530) 666-9617.