Holiday Shows This Weekend

Considering all the money you already have spent this holiday season, you might as well go for baroque. Out for it, that is, as the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera presents a sampling of 18th century (or thereabouts) pop hits tonight, Friday, Dec. 3, at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the recently renovated venue, 1301 L. St. Tickets are $25–$54 and may be purchased online. The program continues with Franz Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 8 in G major (“Le Soir”), Arcangelo Corelli’s Concerto Grosso in G minor (“Christmas Concerto”) and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major.

“You’ll enjoy a festive and musical night that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit!” enthuses the philharmonic on its website.

If your tastes run more modern and you’re in the mood to laugh rather than sit silently until the harpsicord wraps things up, consider seeing Chautauqua Playhouse’s “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!).” The comedy, written by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, debuts tonight, Friday, Dec. 3, and is staged frequently through Dec. 23.

“Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time,” the Carmichael theater (5325 Engle Road) says on its website, “three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told—plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. . . . The play accomplishes the small miracle of making all Christmas myths seem both utterly ridiculous and absolutely essential.”

Tickets are $23 online. Chautauqua also is staging the children’s offering “Santa’s Christmas Caper or Who Stole the Star?” also starting Dec. 3, through Dec. 18.