Absorbing, provocative theater is a hallmark of Capital Stage. The latest installment in the company’s long list of such productions is Will Arbery’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning.”

The 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist, also an Obie and New York Drama Critics Circle award-winner, is at midtown’s Cap Stage venue (2215 J St.) through April 16.

Here’s how Cap Stage describes “Heroes”:

“Days after the white-supremacist riot in Charlottesville, four old friends gather for a reunion at their conservative Catholic alma mater in Wyoming. As the party stretches late into the night, they grapple with their beliefs and their place in the world.

“The reunion becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight that spirals into clashing politics and spiritual chaos. On a chilly night in the middle of America, Will Arbery’s haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.”

The play, directed by Michael Stevenson, stars David Campfield, Ian C. Hopps, Jamie Jones, Karen Vance and Megan Wicks.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets, available online, are $35–$45.

One bit of advice, should you attend the show: It lasts 140 minutes, without intermission. Make sure you and your bladder are on the same page.

Next up at Cap Stage, May 3–June 4, is “The Hombres” by Tony Meneses. The gist:

“A look at the intimacy of male relationships through the point of view of Machismo culture, ‘The Hombres’ follows Julián, a gay Latino yoga teacher, as he clashes with the Latino construction workers outside his studio—particularly the older head of the crew, Héctor, who seeks from Julián something he never expected.”

Learn more at Cap Stage’s website.