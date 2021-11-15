Shopping online has its perks, but nothing beats looking for that perfect gift in person. At this year’s Harvest Festival: Original Art & Craft Show, browse the booths of hundreds of makers selling art, handcrafted wares, specialty foodstuffs and more for holiday gift-giving, complemented by entertainment, food options and a kids’ zone. At Cal Expo, November 19-21. harvestfestival.com

Note: All events are subject to change, based on local and state health and safety regulations. Before stepping out the door, confirm the event’s dates and details, and be ready to comply with any COVID-related protective measures (mask, proof of vaccine, negative test) required to attend.