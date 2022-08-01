Get Growing! Harvest Day 2022 returns in person to Fair Oaks Horticultural Center, after going virtual the past two years. Gardeners of all abilities won’t want to miss talks by Master Gardeners on drought-tolerant trees, healthy soils and wild-life-friendly landscapes, plus partake in fruit tastings, garden tours, mini talks and workshops, vendors and more, all to inspire bountiful backyard harvests.

Harvest Day 2022

August 6

Fair Oaks Horticultural Center

11549 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

sacmg.ucanr.edu/harvest_day