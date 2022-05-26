Graduate Art Show at UC Davis

The original temptation for this space was to tell you about the Maroon 5 concert on June 3 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, but seeing as how individual tickets run from $290 to $1,175, we have opted to report on something less expensive.

Something free, as a matter of fact.

Starting Thursday, June 2, and running through June 19, the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art (254 Old Davis Road, Davis) hosts “Arts & Humanities 2022 Graduate Exhibition.” During the pandemic’s first two years, the annual show was presented virtually, so this year’s version represents a welcome return to in-person. It is composed of multidisciplinary creations by University of California, Davis, College of Letters and Science graduate students.

The exhibit “showcases 27 M.F.A., M.A. and Ph.D. students from art history, art studio, creative writing, design, mathematics, music, performance studies and political science,” UC Davis says. “Many of the students take on the pressing issues of our time, including environmental destruction, political divisions, racism, immigration, disability justice and more, while others engage with personal experiences, memory and aesthetic practices.

“Their projects take a wide range of forms, including sculpture, photography, ceramics, painting, experimental music, virtual reality, drawing and thesis presentations by art history master’s students.”

The exhibit kicks off from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 2 with a launch party featuring a poetry reading, music and dance.

“Arts & Humanities 2022 Graduate Exhibition” is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit the museum’s website.