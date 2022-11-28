Free Yuletide Music at the Capitol

The holiday season is beginning to look a lot like Christmases past in the capital region. Consider, for example, the return of free (and delightfully low-key) musical performances in the rotunda of the state Capitol building.

The State of California Capitol Museum website gives credit where credit is due: “This special holiday experience is made possible by the State Capitol Museum and California State Parks in association with the California State Legislature Joint Rules Committee, the Governor’s Office, and the Department of General Services who have worked collaboratively to preserve holiday traditions inside the Capitol.”

Here’s a partial rundown of what performers you can catch in the Capitol in the coming weeks:

Nov. 30: 11 a.m., John Adams Academy; noon, Mariachi del Valle (Da Vinci Charter School)

Dec. 1: noon, Davis Baroque String Ensemble

Dec. 2: 11 a.m., Cosumnes River College Chamber Singers; noon, Sol Aureus College Preparatory School Choir

Dec. 6: 11 a.m., Sacramento Recorder Society; noon, Pine Hills Adventist Academy

Dec. 7: 11 a.m., Sacramento Valley Chorus; noon, Sheldon High School; 1 p.m., Sacramento Opera Carolers

Dec. 8: 11 a.m., Sacramento Community Homeschool Choir; noon, Salvation Army Brass; 1 p.m., Corps-Aliers (US Army Corps of Engineers)

Dec. 9: 11 a.m., Cantare of the Sierra Foothills; noon, CalSTRS Choir; 1 p.m.: Veterans Home of California-Yountville’s “Ding-a-Lings” handbell Choir

Dec. 12: 11 a.m., Sacramento County Day School Choir; noon, Sacramento County Day School Orchestra

Dec. 13: 11 a.m., Lincoln High School Choir; noon, Heritage Park Band

Dec. 14: 11 a.m., CalPERS Holiday Chorus; noon, Vocal Arts Ensemble

Dec. 15: 11 a.m., Golden State Accordion Club; noon, Garden Strings

Dec. 16: 11 a.m., Capital Valley Harp Circle; noon, Back Yard Quartet

Dec. 19: 11 a.m., BRASSY!; noon, Davis Chorale and Davis Youth Choir

Dec. 20: 11 a.m., Sacramento Women’s Chorus; noon, Capitol Brass Quintet

Dec. 21: 11 a.m., Doreen Irwin Singers; noon, ACC Showstoppers

Dec. 22: 11 a.m., Capitol Horn Choir; noon, Stan Pollmann, solo guitarist

The rotunda is gussied up for the performances with holiday decorations throughout the month of December. The Capitol is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends and holidays.