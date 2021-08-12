Fork to Canvas at Archival Gallery

“Fork to Canvas” is part of a two-exhibit serving at Archival Gallery in Sacramento. The other show is a tasty dish called “Wall Dogs.”

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Archival will host a public reception for the shows as part of the city’s Second Saturday scene. Here’s how the gallery, at 3223 Folsom Blvd., describes its latest primary show:

“The ‘Fork to Canvas’ exhibition is dedicated to the memory of artist Michael Hoffee, who passed away in May 2021, and who was originally scheduled to show in August. His still-life café scenes, with big floral bouquets, were the inspiration for this show.”

The show “features works in all mediums that celebrate Northern California’s agricultural heritage in a playful way.”

Meanwhile, on the gallery’s front wall, visitors can peruse Gary Dinnen’s raku “Wall Dogs,” which from the look of it entails a lot of ball-chasing.

Face coverings are required if you enter the gallery, which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, Archival will host a poetry reading by “Distant Lights” author D.R. Wagner and local artist and art-scene aficionado Victoria Dalkey. Learn more at Archival’s website.

Back to dogs for a moment. If art about them gets your tail wagging, you might also want to check out what’s showing—and what’s for sale—at the Sacramento Fine Arts Center in Carmichael (5330B Gibbons Drive). Through Aug. 29, the gallery is showing “Animal House,” a colorful collection of paintings, drawings, photos and sculptures about all sorts of creatures. Learn more on the center’s website.