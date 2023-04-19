Doggy Dash 2023

Hoof and woof it over to William Land Park on Saturday for the 30th edition of Doggy Dash, a fundraiser for the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA). The festivities run (and scamper) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individual registration is $35 (which includes a T-shirt), and teams register for $45. You can sign up online and fetch your registration packets at Land Park’s Pet Food Express (4710 Freeport Blvd., Suite 110) between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on either Thursday or Friday.

“Do I need to have a dog with me to participate?” the SSPCA anticipates as a typical concern. The answer?

“No! Come walk and support the Sacramento SPCA with or without your dog. The shelter assists pets in need other than dogs including cats, bunnies, and other small animals. Come show your support for all the animals we serve! We do ask that you only bring dogs, no other pets allowed unless for a medical/therapy reason as allowed by the law.”

Keep in mind that your pooch needs to be vaccinated.

The Bark in the Park Festival, which follows the 2-kilometer / 5-kilometer dash, is open to all. A $5 donation is suggested.

If you want to further help the SSPCA reach its fundraising goal of $185,000, you can seek sponsors for your participation in the dash. And what benefits will be unleashed with the money? According to the SSPCA:

$5,000 will provide spay/neuter surgeries for 100 dogs.

$2,500 will allow for the administration of vaccinations and other preventatives for 20 shelter animals.

$1,000 will cover a quarter of the weekly cost for the We Pay to Spay program.

$750 will cover the cost of dental care for a shelter animal.

$250 will house and feed a litter of kittens placed with a foster care volunteer.

$100 will cover the cost for one child to attend Camp Kindness.

$50 will microchip 10 shelter animals.

$35 will provide one animal with a full belly and a warm, comfortable place to sleep for one day.

Find out more, including a parking strategy, on the SSPCA’s website.