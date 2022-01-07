Disney’s Frozen Jr. in Woodland

Come in to the cold tonight as Woodland Opera House premieres its production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. in the distinguished venue (340 Second St.).

If you can’t go tonight, you will have five other chances as the musical also is being staged at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 14 and 15, and at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 and 16. Tickets for this family production start at $5 (for children in balcony seats) to $16 for main-floor seats occupied by adults. You can obtain them online or at the venue’s box office, which is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The show, presenters explain, “is based on the popular Broadway musical and movie that tells the story of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, and their magical land of Arendelle. The heartwarming bond of the young characters, paired with such iconic songs as ‘Let it Go,’ and ‘For the First Time in Forever,’ will draw you in and leave you with a smile.”

Big doings at the Woodland Opera house continue at 7 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 9) when the venue announces its 2022-2023 season of shows. “Come on out for this free evening that includes a program with great entertainment, door prizes and our Big Reveal Raffle drawing,” organizers say. Prizes include a three-night Lake Tahoe cabin stay, “a Cache Creek Spa Package, a Nintendo Switch, a Yeti cooler, and $500 cash!!”

Proceeds from the raffle benefit the opera house’s education program. For more information, visit Woodland Opera House’s website.