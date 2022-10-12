Dead ahead: Two celebrations of a cherished Mexican day of remembrance.

First up is downtown’s California Museum, which for the first time since 2019 welcomes in-person visitors to its Día de los Muertos fiesta, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

“Guests of all ages are invited to join us as we honor this cultural tradition with Aztec dancers, live music, food and beverages for purchase, a costume contest, sugar skull classes and much more,” the museum enthuses. “It also coincides with the opening of ‘Mujeres Inspiradoras: Día de los Muertos 2022’ (Inspiring Women: Day of the Dead 2022), a temporary exhibit featuring artwork by Sonya Fe, Lila Solorzano Rivera and Willow Vielguth.”

Museum members get to enjoy the fiesta for free; all others can buy $10 tickets online until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, or as long as they last—whichever comes first. California Museum is at 1020 O St., on the northwestern side of the Secretary of State building.

Two weeks later, the Latino Center of Art and Culture (2700 Front St.) presents El Panteón de Sacramento 2022, a celebration of Día de los Muertos. In addition to live dance and music, along with food, the event will feature “dozens of traditional memorials (created) by families and friends to honor those who have passed, telling the stories of their departed loved ones. These colorful ofrendas are adorned with sugar skulls, food and drink once enjoyed by the departed, flowers and personal mementos. …

“In a world of capitalism, war, police brutality, and many other human struggles we face the reality that there are many people who pass away without loved ones to remember them.”

El Panteón runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Check the center’s website for updates.