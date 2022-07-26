Curtains Rise Throughout the Capital Region

Summertime’s not high season for local drama groups, but several have gone to great lengths to provide live-theater patrons with plenty of attractive options. In no particular order, here are three of them (keep in mind that the third one ends soon!):

Theatre in the Heights, 8215 Auburn Blvd. in Citrus Heights, presents Bill Rowland’s “Strange Bedfellows” weekends from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 21. “The story is set a few weeks before a presidential election, with members of the press desperate to find some hint of a scandal, as there is little happening in the way of political intrigue or backstabbing. Hard to imagine these days, right? But don’t worry… things won’t stay that way for long. The inept vice-president’s conniving wife will (and does) try any kind of dirty trick to elevate her clueless husband to the presidency (God help us!).” For more information, visit Theatre in the Heights’ website.

Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter St. in Folsom, presents “Pippin” weekends through Sunday, Aug. 21. “With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, ‘Pippin’ is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great).” For more information, visit Sutter Street Theatre’s website.

Rocklin Community Theatre, 4090 Rocklin Road, presents “Catch Me If You Can: The Musical” this coming Thursday through Saturday, July 28–30. “Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, ‘Catch Me If You Can’ is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning ‘dream team,’ with a book by Terrence McNally (‘The Full Monty,’ ‘Ragtime’) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (‘Hairspray’).” For more information, visit Rocklin Community Theatre’s website.