Copland and Williams and the Philharmonic

If you are asked to list American composers of classical music, even if you are not an aficionado of the genre, there is a solid chance you would summon the names of Aaron Copland and John Williams. Copland largely for his elegant evocations of the American West and Williams for his stunningly long list of soaring film scores.

Both men will be represented in Saturday’s ongoing Spring Soirées series by the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. The concert was recorded at the Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, under the direction of Stuart Chafetz. It will be streamed starting at 7 p.m.

“Red, white and blue classics streaming straight to your smart TV, computer or digital device,” is how the event is promoted. “Grill dinner and dine at home with your SP&O!”

The program consists of Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Gordon Jacob’s “Divertimento for Winds” (third movement), Williams’ “Nimbus 2000” from “Harry Potter,” George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” Leroy Anderson’s “Jazz Pizzicato” and Jonathan Ring’s “Fanfare for Greta.”

SP&O subscribers and ticket holder can view it for free. Others must go online and pay $25. The concert also can be accessed in archival form no later than Tuesday of next week, and is available for unlimited viewings for 30 days total.

The series’ two remaining virtual concerts:

May 22, “Tchaikovsky and More.”

One of the classical canon’s most elegant works, Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, first movement only.

June 5, “French Romance.”

Claude Debussy, Charles Gounod and Paul Dukas are among the featured masters.

Learn more about the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera on its website.

Other American composers that might come to mind? George Gershwin, Charles Ives, Leonard Bernstein, Howard Hanson, Florence Price …