Coming Up at Archival Gallery

Got bare walls? Or artwork that might need refreshing? Perhaps visiting a local art gallery will give you some ideas, if not leads on potential purchases.

Consider, for example, Archival Gallery (3223 Folsom Blvd.). Through the end of November, it has hung the colorful “Giustina and Winkler” exhibit.

Archival connects the dots on who the artists are:

“Robin Giustina shares paintings made during COVID isolation and after the death of her mother. These landscapes and neighborhood walk inspirations helped her think of her mother who constantly sketched the world around her. Added to this collection, drawings and paintings of sunbathers on the Amalfi Coast inspired by travels throughout Italy.

“Maria Winkler presents Glass Arrangements Series, a collection of work in colored pencil, watercolor, and with the use of special Yupo and watercolor papers. This mixed-media collection shows Winkler’s masterful creation of glasswork in bottles, vessels, and marbles.”

Both artists will be on hand when the East Sacramento gallery hosts an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Second Saturday reception, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12, will be further enlivened by live music from Cactus Pete.

Next up at Archival, Dec. 1–31, is a tribute to Andy Warhol, with a name that marries its subject with the time of year: “WARHOLiday.”

“In 1981,” Archival explains in promoting the group show, “Warhol appeared at a special exhibition at Weinstocks in Sacramento with his ‘myths’ portfolio, and some of these the artist participating in ‘WARHOLiday’ got to meet him. Exhibiting their ‘homage’ work next to the prints from that exhibition means they get to show with their art hero and is especially thrilling for the gallery.”

For more information, visit Archival Gallery’s website.