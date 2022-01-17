We live in a multimedia age, and that’s how we arrived at “Clue: On Stage.” The play, produced by Theatre in the Heights, was inspired by the 1985 Paramount movie; the movie was inspired by the Hasbro board game. Characters from the game—the butler Wadsworth, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard—race to find a killer as the body count stacks up in this comedy/mystery play, directed by Blake Flores.

Who: Theatre in the Heights

What: “Clue: On Stage”

When: Fridays and Saturdays Jan. 21–Feb. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m.; Sundays Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.

Where: 8215 Auburn Blvd., Suite G, Citrus Heights

Tickets: $15, theatreintheheights.com; (916) 509-3445