City Theatre’s Quarantine Comedy

Are you of the optimistic (or simply worn-out) mindset that COVID-19 is winding down? If so, perhaps it is time to treat the pandemic like a close-out sale: Act now or all the virtual entertainment options will be gone!

City Theatre is offering a soon-could-be-obsolete sale: livestream presentations of “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” starting Thursday, April 29, through Sunday, May 9. It’s a show priced to move, at only $10 per ticket.

Written by Don Zolidis, the play is described by City Theatre as “an irreverent and fun look at how people are managing during the quarantine. A variety of people offer short eccentric insights on 10 different quarantine life hacks such as ‘Falling in Love with Inanimate Objects,’ ‘Musicals with Pets,’ and ‘William Shakesbear’—famous tragedies acted out with stuffed animals.

“These streaming monologues are similar to the comedic characters who briefly roll onto SNL’s Weekend Update or other sketch-style shows.”

Live performances will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday both weeks, and a recorded version is offered on Sundays from—your choice of exact time—noon to midnight.

Peter Mohrmann directs, and the cast is composed of Yolanda Ashford, Evan S. Clark, Andrew R. Cooksey Jr., Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin, Ronnie Duska Fowler, Annie Eismann, Sarah Ekstrom Palmero, Sam Heidelberg, Kyle Missman, Said Noori, Kathleen Poe, Jon Ruiz, Rosalind Smith and Mimi Vang. Behind the scenes toil Shawn Weinsheink (scenic design), Nicole Sivell (costume design) and Scott Bailey (sound design).

For more information, visit City Theatre’s Facebook page.