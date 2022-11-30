Chautauqua Playhouse’s Charitable Sisterhood

Feeling at all down this holiday season? Chautauqua Playhouse will have “nun” of it and encourages you to bring friends and families to see “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” which opens Thursday, Dec. 22 and runs through Friday, Dec. 23.

“The Charitable Sisterhood is back, and they’re getting ready for Second Trinity’s annual Christmas show, but they’re having trouble staying focused because someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in the nativity scene,” Chautauqua says in describing the comedy.

“The show will go on as we watch from both onstage and backstage, as the sisterhood performs sacred songs and satirical skits (after all, where else does Santa meet the wise men at the manger?). The fun doesn’t let up until the show’s hilarious climax, which leaves the audience and the sisterhood filled with the very best spirit of the Christmas season.”

Christine Lovette directs the “Spectacular,” which was created by Bo Wilson. The cast includes Laura Luke, Denise Mayberry, Jennifer York, Adiana Marone and Cattaryna Goodin. Wanda Louise Harrison plays the piano.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Online-purchased tickets are $21–$23 and $25 if bought at the door; Chautauqua Playhouse is at 5325 Engle Road in Carmichael.

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 17, Chautauqua presents “Santa’s Christmas Caper or Who Stole the Star?” in its children’s series. Details are on the playhouse’s website.

For more information, call (916) 489-7529.