“Behind the Apron” Returns

“Behind the Apron,” an original dance composition about the mental-health challenges faced by employees in the restaurant industry, will be performed at The Sofia this Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 and 7 p.m.

The performance piece is a collaboration between Jacob Gutiérrez-Montoya, creative director of Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre, and local restaurateurs Bobbin and Patrick Mulvaney. Originally performed in early 2020, shortly before the start of the pandemic, it came out of the I Got Your Back campaign, which the Mulvaneys founded to encourage restaurant employees to look out for signs of emotional distress in their peers. With its long, uneven hours, demanding customers and inconsistent pay, the hospitality industry is notoriously difficult on its employees, who suffer higher-than-average rates of alcoholism, drug abuse, self-harm and suicide.

Performed by Gutiérrez-Montoya’s dance troupe, “Behind the Apron” combines ballet and contemporary dance to comment on addiction, suicide and mental health in professional kitchens. “I swear Patrick cries every time he sees it,” says Bobbin Mulvaney, who co-owns midtown restaurant Mulvaney’s B&L with her husband.

Proceeds from the performances will go to the I Got Your Back campaign. Tickets are $30. All attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. To purchase tickets, go here on the B Street Theatre’s website. The Sofia, home to B Street Theatre, is at 2700 Capitol Ave.