Back to Reality at the Crocker

Crocker, how art thou? Let’s check in with Sacramento’s premier fine-arts repository.

Through Aug. 27, the downtown (216 O St.) museum is presenting “Breaking the Rules,” works by Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown. Who were they? Crocker tells us:

“In reaction to the widespread pursuit of Abstract Expressionism in the late 1940s and early 1950s, several avant-garde artists in the San Francisco Bay Area began to reengage with the visible world, applying the gestural style of action painting to depictions of people, landscapes, and still lifes. The artist couple Paul Wonner (1920–2008) and William Theophilus “Bill” Brown (1919–2012), both of whom had just completed master’s degrees in art from the University of California, Berkeley, aligned themselves with this new direction and became leading practitioners of the style known today as ‘Bay Area Figuration.’

“The couple subsequently lived in various California cities, pursuing opportunities to paint and teach before finally settling in San Francisco. Over time, both artists’ works became less gestural and more overtly representational.”

The Crocker, one of the West’s most respected art museums, also is known for its summertime special events. Coming at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 is ArtMix: Camp. “Camp” as in:

“It’s extravagant. It’s flamboyant. It’s so over-the-top that it must be camp! Emcee Miss A La Mode returns to lead this exuberant evening featuring star-studded drag performances from Mumzie Stems, Diana Hole, Serpentina, Azutanah, and Clive Mazz, with burlesque performances from The Alley Apples.”

Members gain free admittance to Crocker’s exhibits and events; nonmembers pay $15 for exhibits and $25 for ArtMix. Find out more on Crocker’s website.