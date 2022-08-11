A Stellar Set of Shows at Cal Stage

Things are looking up in Midtown, where the sun(dae) and the moon are sharing the spotlight this month at California Stage (1725 R St.).

For $20 apiece—or $15, if your group has five or more members—you can enjoy a live band playing in the outdoor courtyard while you spoon a complimentary ice cream sundae. This sweet deal starts from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 and continues on the following three Sunday evenings, through Sept. 4. (Gates open at 6:30 p.m.)

Here’s how Cal Stage describes the four bands:

Proxy Man on Aug. 14: “Rooted in jazz, blues, folk, and country. It is fundamentally American music—with an emphasis on original songs with strong, interesting lyrics and melodies delivered with spirited musicianship. They’ve been described as esoteric and poetic, deep, while being entertaining.”

The Henry Robinett Group on Aug. 21: “By himself, Henry Robinett is a widely celebrated jazz guitarist who plays a variety of, mostly, improvised music. His multi-talented band . . . has been, and continues to be, a major creative force in California. Their work continues to amaze listeners.”

Jessica Malone, Hattie Craven and Joe Craven and the Some Timers on Aug. 28: The musicians will “bathe their listeners in a lush vocal soundscape with thoughtful song craft. A goose-bump ushering blend of musical communication, honest lyrics and a communal stage presence guides their performances directly to the heart.”

Darden on Sept. 4: The band “has just returned from a triumphant tour of Europe and is eager to share some new energies to their work. Everyone in the group is a songwriter and versatility is their hallmark as every one of them plays several instruments each! They have developed their own sound which leans toward an alternative, Americana feel.”

Tickets are available on Cal Stage’s website.