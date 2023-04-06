A New Production From Celebration Arts

When was the last time you experienced a play where “boundaries between performers and audiences blur as the audiences are asked to observe the performance and participate in the ritual”?

We thought so. Perhaps it’s time, and you’re in luck because Celebration Arts’ production of “What To Send up When it Goes Down” starts on April 7. The play, by Aleshea Harris, is one of six plays being staged during the company’s 2023 season, “Overcoming,” which focuses on overcoming adversities in African American culture—discrimination, brutality, Hollywood stereotypes, age discrimination, institutional racism and housing discrimination.

The creative team for the production includes Sacramento natives: actor/director Imani Mitchell, professional dancer and choreographer Dr. Angela Alforque, and local musician Jordan Simpson as musical director.

Who: Celebration Arts

What: “What To Send up When it Goes Down”

When: April 7–30

Where: Celebration Arts, 2727 B St.

Tickets: $15 to $23 at celebrationarts.net or (916) 455-2787