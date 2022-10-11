A Classy “Glass” in Carmichael

Family and booze play a huge role in—no, it’s too early to talk about the holidays. Rather, we turn our attention to Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” being staged at the Chautauqua Playhouse (5325 Engle Road in Carmichael) from Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Chautauqua describes this staple of 20th century American theater thus:

“From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles—alcohol, movies and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura—which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it’s unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions.”

The cast consists of Noah Harris, Lauren Hirsch, Yu Wei Randolph and Patricia Lee Schmeltz. Warren Harrison directs.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Advance tickets are $23 general, $21 for seniors/students and SARTA members. Pay $25 at the door (the La Sierra Community Center).

The troupe’s season continues with “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” Dec. 2–23; “Vanities,” Jan. 6–Feb. 5; “The Real Inspector Hound,” Feb. 24–March 26; “Intimate Apparel,” April 14–May 14; and “Arsenic and Old Lace,” June 2–July 2.

For more information, visit the Chautauqua Playhouse’s website.