For a free night of theater outdoors, take in Take Note Troupe’s 19th Annual Shakespeare in the Park production of The Bard’s madcap romantic comedy “Twelfth Night.” Performed by youths and young adults, shows by the Rocklin-based theater group are staged at Auburn School Park Preserve, Folsom Historic District Amphitheatre and Quarry Park in Rocklin. takenotetroupe.org

