UC Davis Medical Center is ranked #1 in Sacramento and among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report. And we’re honored to offer personalized care and extraordinary expertise in nine nationally ranked specialties, including:

Cancer

The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is Sacramento’s only National Cancer Institute-designated center, offering early-stage clinical trials and the latest diagnosis and treatment options. The cancer center includes a complete range of adult and pediatric specialties, including a unique oncology program specific to the care of pediatric, adolescent, and young adult cancer patients. Our oncologists have extensive expertise with uncommon cancers and are highly skilled in minimally invasive techniques, including robotic-assisted surgery.

Cardiology & heart surgery

Our world-renowned cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons specialize in the most innovative treatments for both common and complex heart conditions. They’re committed to providing treatment options across many areas of cardiovascular medicine, including advanced heart failure; diseases of the heart, chest, lungs and esophagus; women’s heart health; complex aortic diseases; and congenital heart disease and heart valve disease.

Diabetes & endocrinology

Our specialists have expertise in all areas of general endocrinology, diabetes, metabolism and thyroid diseases. Our team includes leading specialists in the early and correct diagnosis of polycystic ovarian syndrome, which affects up to 10% of women of reproductive age.

Ear, nose & throat

We offer comprehensive, leading-edge, and evidenced-based treatments across the entire spectrum of Otolaryngology care. Our expertise encompasses medical and surgical treatments for birth defects, tumors, degenerative diseases, trauma and other problems that impair hearing, balance, taste or smell.

Geriatrics

In addition to expert inpatient care, our multidisciplinary team also focuses on helping adults 65+ achieve their health and wellness goals, maintain independence, and improve their quality of life. Our Healthy Aging clinic provides a wide range of services, including cognitive care, advance care planning, support services from the Family Caregiving Institute, and more.

Gynecology

Our providers offer high-quality care to women during every stage of life. For contraceptive or fertility advice, routine and high-risk pregnancy care, or menopausal symptoms, our experts deliver personalized care centered on you.

Neurology & neurosurgery

Our renowned neurologists specialize in treating Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, movement disorders, neuromuscular conditions, headache and sleep disorders while providing leading-edge diagnostic approaches, including advanced neuroimaging technologies.

Orthopedics

Our full spectrum of clinical capabilities ranges from routine back and joint problems to the most severe injuries and complex musculoskeletal conditions — all informed by internationally recognized expertise and research in adult foot and ankle; adult reconstruction; sports medicine; trauma; hand, upper extremity, and microvascular surgery and more. We’re also key players in the UC Davis Spine Center and UC Davis Trauma Center — one of the largest and most sophisticated interdisciplinary trauma programs in the nation.

Pulmonology & lung surgery

Our team provides care for the most challenging cases, while harnessing research to advance and expand treatment options. Our specialists have expertise in treating advanced lung diseases, cystic fibrosis, asthma and more.

